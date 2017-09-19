“Today, the good news for the iPad continues with the public release of iOS 11,” Cunningham writes. “There’s a lot of stuff in this update, and a bunch of it benefits iPhone owners, too. But Apple has put a lot of work into the iPad-related parts of the operating system this year—the tablet still exists somewhere in between the iPhone and the Mac, but the changes to the UI and to the underpinnings of iOS 11 help iPads move further toward the Mac than they’ve ever been before.”
“iOS 11 is a great update for anyone with an iPad Air 2 or newer and a pretty good update for everyone else,” Cunningham writes. “You’re bound to find at least one or two things in here to like, and little stuff like automated Wi-Fi password sharing or screen-sharing are going to get used by regular people over and over again. I’ll say what I said about iOS 10: if you can install iOS 11, there’s really no good reason not to.”
Reams more in the very comprehensive full review – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s never been a new iOS version more “must have” for iPad Air 2 or newer owners than iOS 11. It’s capable of transforming your iPad productivity!
SEE ALSO:
Get ready, Apple’s iOS 11 rolls out today – September 19, 2017