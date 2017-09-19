“The iPad is having a great year,” Andrew Cunningham writes for Ars Technica. “It started with the $329 iPad back in April, a compelling tablet that’s both good and cheap enough to entice upgraders and people who have never bought a tablet before. And it continued in June, with new 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with high-end screens and powerful specs that make them look and feel a lot more ‘pro’ than they did before.”

“Today, the good news for the iPad continues with the public release of iOS 11,” Cunningham writes. “There’s a lot of stuff in this update, and a bunch of it benefits iPhone owners, too. But Apple has put a lot of work into the iPad-related parts of the operating system this year—the tablet still exists somewhere in between the iPhone and the Mac, but the changes to the UI and to the underpinnings of iOS 11 help iPads move further toward the Mac than they’ve ever been before.”

“iOS 11 is a great update for anyone with an iPad Air 2 or newer and a pretty good update for everyone else,” Cunningham writes. “You’re bound to find at least one or two things in here to like, and little stuff like automated Wi-Fi password sharing or screen-sharing are going to get used by regular people over and over again. I’ll say what I said about iOS 10: if you can install iOS 11, there’s really no good reason not to.”

Reams more in the very comprehensive full review – very highly recommended – here.