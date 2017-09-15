“This year, Apple’s iPhone X made that future overt, with Apple indicating that it was once again skating to where the puck will be,” Moren writes. “But though that might be the most obvious indication of Apple’s future designs, there were a handful of smaller announcements sprinkled in the keynote that also indicated where the company might be putting its attention in the coming years.”
• Wireless in the blood
• Custom Apple silicon
• Embedded Apple SIMs
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You can see the pieces falling into place.
Going beyond what Moren discusses: We can’t wait to see the world in a whole new way through Apple’s AR Glasses!
