“Apple will announce its latest iPhone on Tuesday (technically three iPhones, including the new high-end iPhone X), but you can find out practically anything you want to know about it already,” Brian Barrett writes for Wired. “That’s thanks not to the usual rumor mill but to the leak of the “golden master” version of iOS 11, which details key, previously unannounced iPhone features, and indicates new versions of the Apple TV and Apple Watch as well.”

“As leaks go, you can’t get much more severe,” Barrett writes. “For a company that prizes itself on secrecy, the leaks to Apple enthusiast sites 9to5Mac and MacRumors are especially worrisome in that they were deliberate. This was no iPhone left at a bar, or firmware accidentally posted; the BBC confirmed that an ‘anonymous source’ passed along the download URLs that contained the keys to the upcoming iPhones’ system. Apple-watcher John Gruber suggests, more specifically, that an Apple employee pulled it off.”

“Infuriating, yes. Embarrassing? Sure. Injurious? A little, maybe, if you’re slated to present at Apple’s main event Tuesday, with your best talking points showing up on the internet a few days early,” Barrett writes. “But despite the magnitude of the leak, Apple won’t feel any impact at all.”

Read more in the full article here.