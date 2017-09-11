“As leaks go, you can’t get much more severe,” Barrett writes. “For a company that prizes itself on secrecy, the leaks to Apple enthusiast sites 9to5Mac and MacRumors are especially worrisome in that they were deliberate. This was no iPhone left at a bar, or firmware accidentally posted; the BBC confirmed that an ‘anonymous source’ passed along the download URLs that contained the keys to the upcoming iPhones’ system. Apple-watcher John Gruber suggests, more specifically, that an Apple employee pulled it off.”
“Infuriating, yes. Embarrassing? Sure. Injurious? A little, maybe, if you’re slated to present at Apple’s main event Tuesday, with your best talking points showing up on the internet a few days early,” Barrett writes. “But despite the magnitude of the leak, Apple won’t feel any impact at all.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.
We, those of us here at MacDailyNews and our dear readers, are a small, small minority who follow Apple closely (in our case, and in the cases some of our longtime readers, obsessively so). The rest of the world will find out at the event and via the media barrage that follows. We have some (most) of the details now, but it won’t negatively impact Apple’s sales at all. If anything, these leaks help to build up the buzz for the next-gen iPhones, Apple TV, Apple Watch, etc.
