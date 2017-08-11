“Apple’s ARKit is something else,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “We’re seeing early prototypes of new solutions appear super-rapidly, and the retail industry as a whole appears super-excited.”

“Why is retail excited?” Evans writes. “Retailers see money in this. They like money. Specifically, they like your money — and they want you to spend more of it… with them. And they think AR may help them get you to do just that.”

“I spoke with digital transformation analysts, Walker Sands, and they provided me exclusive access to a few stray fragments of data that suggest a move to offer AR support within retailer apps may be the magic bullet retailers have been looking for. Walker Sands asked: ‘Which of the following would make you more likely to purchase products in a physical store?'” Evans writes. “What’s interesting is that virtual reality experiences would make around 12.54 percent of shoppers more eager to purchase products in a store. It is also interesting that just 7.62 percent of potential customers would be more likely to buy things from virtual shopping experiences, but it still shows the importance of enabling consumers to try physical products in the virtual world.”

