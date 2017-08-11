“Developers have started tinkering—creating tools that let you see how furniture fits in a room or quickly calculate the area of your kitchen,” Tanz writes. “Compared to the likes of Magic Leap or Google Glass, these apps are simple, almost trivial. But that smallness might be precisely what makes them so potentially huge.”
“Matthew Miesnieks, a VC who led a team researching AR within Samsung,1 calls ARKit ‘the biggest thing that’s happened to the AR industry since it began,’ and he’s not alone in his enthusiasm. By getting AR in the hands of millions of iPhone users, Apple is poised to become the world’s most powerful and popular purveyor of augmented-reality apps. And by opening up its developers’ kit, it’s powering hundreds of experiments into what, precisely, this medium is good for,” Tanz writes. “ARKit apps are more likely to catch on where other, more ambitious approaches have failed. It’s easy to forget, amid all the overheated rhetoric and consciousness-expanding possibilities, but most people don’t want technology to usher them into an entirely new plane of existence. They just want it to solve problems and make their lives easier.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: At first, AR will be experienced via iPhone and iPad. Then thru Apple smart glasses, then via contact lenses, and, finally, implanted.
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
