Apple’s “new iPad Pros are nice devices, and they easily represent the pinnacle of the modern tablet computer today,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “While the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro represents a significant upgrade from my current 9.7-inch iPad Pro, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last year that the 2018 iPad could be a true game-changer.”

“Kuo calls the 2018 iPad ‘revolutionary’ and expects it to include ‘radical changes in form factor design & user behavior’ due to the use of a “flexible AMOLED panel,” Eassa writes. “‘If Apple can truly tap the potential of a flexible AMOLED panel, we believe the new iPad model will offer new selling points through radical form factor design and user behavior changes,’ the analyst said last year.”

Eassa writes, “Considering that iPads are rather expensive devices (a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro would run me $879 for a 256 GB model with cellular capability), I don’t want to drop that kind of money on a new iPad this year when I strongly suspect next year’s model will be such a huge step forward.”

