“Apple is pitching its new iPad Pro a powerful tablet computer than can replace your laptop computer. Not every agrees with the practicalities of that view, but the silicon inside the tablet certainly deliver the power,” Ewan Spence writes for Forbes. “To deliver that the iPad Pro has one of the most advanced chips currently on the market.”

“Thanks to analysis conducted by Tech Insights, it’s clear that the A10X system on chip at the heart of the system is a 10nm system,” Spence writes. “This is the first 10nm chip from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). ”

“Of course having all of this power is immaterial if it cannot be harnessed, and this is perhaps the area where the iPad Pro needs more work. iOS 11 is adding an improved multi-tasking environment and a basic file manager, but it is still built around a touch interface that is more suited to smartphones rather than desktops,” Spence writes. “If the iPad Pro is going to make that jump out of the tablet space into something more fitting of the ‘Pro’ tag then the software (both from Apple and from third-party developers) needs to make the same leap forward as the hardware.”

