“Thanks to analysis conducted by Tech Insights, it’s clear that the A10X system on chip at the heart of the system is a 10nm system,” Spence writes. “This is the first 10nm chip from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). ”
“Of course having all of this power is immaterial if it cannot be harnessed, and this is perhaps the area where the iPad Pro needs more work. iOS 11 is adding an improved multi-tasking environment and a basic file manager, but it is still built around a touch interface that is more suited to smartphones rather than desktops,” Spence writes. “If the iPad Pro is going to make that jump out of the tablet space into something more fitting of the ‘Pro’ tag then the software (both from Apple and from third-party developers) needs to make the same leap forward as the hardware.”
MacDailyNews Take: That last paragraph is written by an old dog who cannot learn new, better tricks. For such users, unable to adapt to new paradigms, Apple continues to make the best traditional laptops on the market.
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017