“Apple is known to keep its older iPhone models and designs around to flesh out the entry-level of its product portfolio, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Vlad Savov reports for The Verge.

“The iPhone 6S, now in its fourth year of existence, is the subject of a new marketing campaign in India where its local manufacturing is prominently advertised,” Savov reports. “With India in the midst of a contentious general election and concerns about nationalism prominent in many people’s minds, the usually benign phrase of ‘Made in India’ is taking on a stronger meaning and tone.”

“The move to produce iPhones in India was itself driven by a nationalistic act: Apple started making the iPhone SE in India in 2017, and last year, it added the iPhone 6S due to an increase in import tariffs from the country’s government,” Savov reports. “India had another tariff hike in October of last year, supporting a ‘Make in India’ initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apple has, at least in part, responded in the way that Modi wished, building out its manufacturing base and recognizing that it needs to have a foothold in a market as large and growing as India’s.”

