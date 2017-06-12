“Apple made just 3 percent of the smartphones sold in India, the industry’s fastest-growing market, in the first quarter,” Rai reports. “Now it’s letting stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Flipkart Ltd. slash prices for retro models, a rare concession for a brand that carefully guards its high-end image. All in, the business professor paid 20,400 rupees (about $300) for her 5S at iPlanet, a local reseller. The most similar model Apple still sells in the U.S., the iPhone SE, starts at $400 without taxes or fees.”
“Apple took a clear hint. Older phones accounted for almost 55 percent of the 2.6 million devices the company shipped to India in 2016, according to Counterpoint Research,” Rai reports. “While Apple’s official website for India lists only the iPhone 6S and SE for entry-level buyers, other retailers show the iPhone 5, introduced in 2012, and the iPhone 6, from 2014. The 5S, which was effectively replaced by the SE, was listed at 15,999 rupees during an Amazon sale in May.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: India should allow Apple to sell Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products:
The “Make in India” program is supposed to focus on creating skilled jobs and minimizing environmental impact. Blocking Apple from selling Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones and forcing the company to set up factories full of entry-level assembly jobs in order to open brand new retail stores accomplishes neither objective.
Indians can’t have nice, clean stores or real iPhones are great prices (Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones are better than new fragmandroid phones) because your government is “protecting” you against such things in favor of importing pollution and crap, menial, unskilled, low-paying jobs. So, don your face masks like the Chinese to ward off the smog (not that iPhone assembly is particularly polluting, but the requirement forcing 30% of manufacturing into the country will lead to pollution from other industries) and have fun with your insecure, never-to-be-updated fake iPhones!
Or, some portion of the 1.3 billion Indian citizens could demand that the handful of government dullards blocking Apple reconsider their trade ideas. — MacDailyNews, May 26, 2016
India should approve Apple’s plan to sell Apple Certified refurbished iPhones in India. Not only would they be affordable to more consumers in India, Apple’s refurb’ed iPhones are easily better than competitors’ new phones! Why keep the Indian people shackled to inferior iPhone knockoffs when they could have the real thing? – MacDailyNews, May 25, 2016
