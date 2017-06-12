“Varuni T.V., a business professor in India, had her eye on a particular smartphone for months. She coveted its look, its camera, its user-friendly features. Finally, at the end of May, the 34-year-old—who, like many in southern India, uses initials instead of a surname—bought that dream device: a black iPhone 5S, a model Apple Inc. released in 2013,” Saritha Rai reports for Bloomberg. “‘It doesn’t bother me that it is several generations old,’ says Varuni, who teaches at a college in Hospet, a mining town six hours north of Bangalore. ‘It’s a good feeling to own an Apple phone.'”

“Apple made just 3 percent of the smartphones sold in India, the industry’s fastest-­growing market, in the first quarter,” Rai reports. “Now it’s letting stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Flipkart Ltd. slash prices for retro models, a rare concession for a brand that carefully guards its high-end image. All in, the business professor paid 20,400 rupees (about $300) for her 5S at iPlanet, a local reseller. The most similar model Apple still sells in the U.S., the iPhone SE, starts at $400 without taxes or fees.”

“Apple took a clear hint. Older phones accounted for almost 55 percent of the 2.6 million devices the company shipped to India in 2016, according to Counterpoint Research,” Rai reports. “While Apple’s official website for India lists only the iPhone 6S and SE for entry-level buyers, other retailers show the iPhone 5, introduced in 2012, and the iPhone 6, from 2014. The 5S, which was effectively replaced by the SE, was listed at 15,999 rupees during an Amazon sale in May.”

Read more in the full article here.