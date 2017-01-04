In India, “to open single-brand stores, foreign companies must buy 30 percent of their components in-country,” Culpan writes. “Round one of the Apple-India tussle ended with victory for the visitor when officials announced a three-year grace period on that stipulation back in June.”
“Now round two is underway, with Apple seeking tax concessions, including lower import and manufacturing duties, Shruti Srivastava of Bloomberg News wrote last week. India doesn’t look eager to give more ground because of the precedent it would set, Srivastava wrote Tuesday,” Culpan writes. “That puts the ball back in Apple’s court, with the world’s largest company able to trade its three major assemblers — Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. — off against each other. Whichever of the Taiwan trio is most eager and able to take one for the team in India would secure itself huge brownie points in Cupertino.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: India will help power Apple’s growth for many years.
We are in India for the next thousand years. Our horizon is very long. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
