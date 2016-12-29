“Apple is making serious moves to begin manufacturing some of its iPhones in India, but first the tech giant wants a concession from the Indian government to be exempt from following the country’s product labeling regulations,” Ben Sin reports for Forbes.

“In India, all products, from food to gadgets, are required by law to have detailed packaging information stating the name and address of the importer, date of packaging, and maximum retail price, directly on the product. This, Apple argues, would ruin the look of its minimalist design aesthetics,” Sin reports. “The Cupertino company has filed a formal request to India’s Department of Revenue and Department of Electronics and Information Technology requesting to be excluded from the rule. The company is hoping to list all of that details in the software instead.”

“It’s worth noting that Apple does indeed print some US government regulated information on the back of iPhones/iPads — you know, the part with the ‘Designed in California, Made in China’ bit — but just the absolute bare minimum,” Sin reports. “It’s not known whether India’s government will concede to Apple’s demands (which also includes tax concessions)…”

Read more in the full article here.