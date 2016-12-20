“Apple Inc. is discussing with the Indian government the possibility of manufacturing its products in the country, according to two senior government officials, as the company seeks to expand its sales and presence in the South Asian nation,” Rajesh Roy and Newley Purnell report for The Wall Street Journal. “In a letter to the government last month, the Cupertino, Calif., firm outlined its plans and sought financial incentives to move ahead, the officials told The Wall Street Journal. Senior Trade Ministry authorities in recent weeks met to discuss the matter.”

“Making goods such as iPhones locally would allow Apple to open its own stores in India, helping build its brand in a country where it has less than a 5% slice of a booming smartphone market,” Roy and Purnell report. “India’s smartphone market is expected next year to overtake that of the U.S. as the world’s second-largest behind China, according to research firm IDC. For years, sales in China fueled Apple’s expansion, but now growth there is slowing.”

“‘Apple wants to emulate its China model in India,’ said one of the officials with direct knowledge of the matter. ‘The company wants financial incentives, [into] which the concerned government departments are looking,’ the official said,” Roy and Purnell report. “In the quarter ended Sept. 24, Apple reported its first annual revenue decline in 15 years amid lukewarm iPhone sales. But revenue has been rising in India, Mr. Cook said at the time, adding that “we still believe we’re just kind of scratching the surface there.””

