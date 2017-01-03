“Last year, India eased regulations that required technology product makers such as Apple source at least 30 percent of their components locally before they can open a single-brand company-owned outlets in the country,” Srivastava reports. “The phonemaker is said to have written to the industry ministry in November seeking further concessions including lower import and excise duties.”
MacDailyNews Take: The negotiating dance continues, but the Indian government seems to know just want they have (a very large market that’s developing and getting richer) and therefore how badly Apple wants to open retail outlets in the country. We hope to see Apple stores in India ASAP.