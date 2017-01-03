“India is not in favor of offering Apple Inc. concessions to start manufacturing iPhones in the country, a government official told reporters on Tuesday,” Shruti Srivastava reports for Bloomberg. “The government is also unlikely to ease norms governing local sourcing for the manufacturer of iPads and iPhones as such a step can’t be granted to just one company, according to the New Delhi-based official, who didn’t want to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media.”

“Last year, India eased regulations that required technology product makers such as Apple source at least 30 percent of their components locally before they can open a single-brand company-owned outlets in the country,” Srivastava reports. “The phonemaker is said to have written to the industry ministry in November seeking further concessions including lower import and excise duties.”

