“Apple Inc. has put back on the table a request to sell used iPhones in India as it negotiates with the government for concessions to start production in the country, a person familiar with the matter said,” Saritha Rai reports for Bloomberg.

“The company has asked to bring in used iPhones to be refurbished and sold in India, saying it will have the manufacturing infrastructure needed to make them compliant with quality standards, said the person, who asked not to be named as the matter is private,” Rai reports. “The request is included in a list of concessions submitted by Apple to a panel of government officials that includes a 15-year tax holiday, the person said.”

“Apple’s last attempt at such a license was met with resistance as industry executives and government ministries cited risks such a move would open the floodgates to used electronics and undermine the ‘Make in India’ program to encourage local manufacturing,” Rai reports. “The world’s most valuable company is exerting its brand influence at the negotiating table as pre-owned devices will be cheaper and target the price-sensitive market.”

