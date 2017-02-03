“Apple’s plans to pursue iPhone manufacturing operations in India seem to be moving along well. In a statement issued to Bengaluru’s local press late on Thursday, the IT minister of the Indian state of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, said he welcomed ‘Apple Inc.’s proposal to commence initial manufacturing operations in the state,'” Pranav Dixit reports for BuzzFeed News.

“Kharge followed the statement with a pair of tweets,” Dixit reports. “The first said simply, ‘Glad to announce initial manufacturing operations of the world’s most valued company: Apple, in Karnataka. Another validation for Karnataka.’ The second tweet was a bit more specific: ‘Apple’s intentions to make iPhones in Bengaluru will foster cutting-edge technology ecosystem & supply chain development in the state.'”

Dixit reports, “(Update: Kharge has deleted his first tweet. He did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.)”

Read more in the full article here.