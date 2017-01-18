“Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exemptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India,” Singh reports. “Prasad also said a government panel headed by the cabinet secretary would now clear investment proposals in the electronic sector above $1 billion, instead of them going through multiple government departments.”
“Apple has offered to manufacture iPhones in the country both for the domestic market as well as exports, in a potential boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ program to expand a domestic industrial base and create millions of jobs,” Singh reports. “‘We want to make India a big hub of electronic manufacturing,’ Prasad said.”
MacDailyNews Take: In every language, money talks.
