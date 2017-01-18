“India will consider Apple’s request for incentives to invest in the country with an ‘open mind,’ Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday,” Rajesh Kumar Singh reports for Reuters. “‘We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India,’ Prasad said.”

“Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exemptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India,” Singh reports. “Prasad also said a government panel headed by the cabinet secretary would now clear investment proposals in the electronic sector above $1 billion, instead of them going through multiple government departments.”

“Apple has offered to manufacture iPhones in the country both for the domestic market as well as exports, in a potential boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ program to expand a domestic industrial base and create millions of jobs,” Singh reports. “‘We want to make India a big hub of electronic manufacturing,’ Prasad said.”

