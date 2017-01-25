“Apple Inc. is nearing a deal to manufacture its products in India, according to a senior government official, as the company seeks to boost its sales in a market that is home to more than 1.2 billion people,” Rajesh Roy and Newley Purnell report for The Wall Street Journal. “”

“A team of executives led by Priya Balasubramaniam, an Apple vice president, met with senior Indian government officials in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the firm’s proposals, the official said,” Roy and Purnell report. “‘It’s almost a done deal,’ said the official, who has direct knowledge of the matter.”

“Apple’s main requests are related to tax and tariff exemptions, which the Finance Ministry ‘will look into,’ according to the official. ‘Many of the incentives sought by Apple are workable,’ the official said,” Roy and Purnell report. “Making goods such as iPhones locally may help the Cupertino, Calif., company to open its own stores in India, in turn building its brand in a country where it has less than a 5% share of a booming smartphone market… Separately, a top bureaucrat who works closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s intention was to ‘settle with Apple.’ The company is seeking a 15-year tax holiday on imports of components and equipment, the official said.”

