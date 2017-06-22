“Apple Inc. is broadening its attack on India, perhaps the iPhone’s last great growth market,” Newley Purnell, Rajesh Roy, and Tripp Mickle report for The Wall Street Journal. “The company’s first ever Indian-made iPhones began hitting shelves here this month with hopes that reduced prices will boost sales in the sprawling country where Apple has just 3% market share.”

“The Cupertino, Calif. company is considering plans to open flagship stores in India’s megacities and is assisting hundreds of third-party resellers in opening new shops at an unprecedented pace,” Purnell, Roy, and Mickle report. “It also has set up development centers to build apps for Indians and enhance local mapping capabilities.”

Apple “must overcome weak brand awareness and its relatively late arrival in a market where Samsung Electronics Co. has a head start,” Purnell, Roy, and Mickle report. “‘It’s not a push for premium—it’s a push to sell an Apple device by any means necessary,’ said Lauren Guenveur, an analyst with market research firm Kantar Worldpanel.”

“Under investment restrictions, foreign-owned single-brand retailers like Apple were required to source around 30% of their products locally in order to open their own shops,” Purnell, Roy, and Mickle report. “Apple was rejected when it pushed for that restriction to be waived. New Delhi later said companies could be given three years to reach the requirement, according to government officials. Apple was also refused permission to import used iPhones to be refurbished and sold in India, said one Trade Ministry official who asked not to be named.”

