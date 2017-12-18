“Its priciest iPhone X model now costs 105,720 rupees ($1,646.61) for a 256 gigabyte (GB) variant, according to Apple’s India website, an increase of 3.6 percent,” Phartiyal reports. “The price of a 256 GB iPhone 8 has risen by 3.1 percent to 79,420 rupees.”
“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government strives to boost manufacturing of phones in India – the world’s second-biggest market by mobile subscriptions and among the top three countries by annual smartphone sales – it last week raised the customs duty on phones to 15 percent from 10 percent,” Phartiyal reports. “Apple also has plans to expand local manufacturing in India but wants a range of incentives and tax breaks from the federal government which New Delhi has yet to agree to.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is an aspirational brand. So, iPhones become slightly more aspirational in India, until/unless Apple suppliers expand domestic production.
SEE ALSO:
India raises import tax on electronic products, including cellphones; move to hurt Apple – December 15, 2017
Apple slashes prices of iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 6s in India – September 14, 2017
Apple seeks tax breaks for suppliers to make iPhones in India – August 1, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Modi meets with Apple CEO Cook ahead of President Trump today – June 26, 2017
Apple broadens their iPhone attack in India, the world’s second biggest mobile market – June 22, 2017
Apple is making old iPhones new again to win India – June 12, 201
Apple again asks Indian government to allow sale of certified refurbished iPhones in India – February 6, 2017
Indian IT minister says Apple plans to make iPhones in Bengaluru – February 3, 2017
Apple nears deal to manufacture products in India – January 25, 2017
Apple is ready to make iPhones in India, for a price – January 20, 2017
India to consider Apple request for tax breaks and policy exemptions with ‘open mind’ – January 18, 2017
Apple is horse-trading mightily with India – January 4, 2017