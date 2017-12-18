“Apple Inc has increased the prices of most of its iPhone models sold in India after the government last week raised taxes on imported phones in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing,” Sankalp Phartiyal reports for Reuters. “Barring its locally-assembled iPhone SE model, Apple raised prices of iPhone handsets by an average 3.5 percent, according to a price sheet reviewed by Reuters.”

“Its priciest iPhone X model now costs 105,720 rupees ($1,646.61) for a 256 gigabyte (GB) variant, according to Apple’s India website, an increase of 3.6 percent,” Phartiyal reports. “The price of a 256 GB iPhone 8 has risen by 3.1 percent to 79,420 rupees.”

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government strives to boost manufacturing of phones in India – the world’s second-biggest market by mobile subscriptions and among the top three countries by annual smartphone sales – it last week raised the customs duty on phones to 15 percent from 10 percent,” Phartiyal reports. “Apple also has plans to expand local manufacturing in India but wants a range of incentives and tax breaks from the federal government which New Delhi has yet to agree to.”

