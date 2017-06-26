“Defense will likely be a big topic when Trump and Modi meet as India plans to spend $150 billion on its military. The Trump administration has reportedly authorized the sale of 22 General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones, valued at $22 billion, to India,” Rich reports. “Last week, Lockheed Martin agreed to send its Texas-based F-16 production to India, if it secures a major fighter deal from New Delhi.”
“Another topic on the table is the H-1B visa program, which Trump has put under review as part of his ‘”hire American buy American’ initiative,” Rich reports. “Modi reportedly will highlight the jobs created by Indian-Americans and could use Infosys, an Indian IT company that pledged to hire 10,000 Americans, as an example a two-way street of investment in hiring between the U.S. and India.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, India is of critical importance to Apple’s growth prospects and Cook seems to be doing all he can for foster relationships with both the Indian and American governments.
