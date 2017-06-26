“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top executives from Apple, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and others in the tech, banking and consumer industries on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with President Trump on Monday,” Gillian Rich reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos [and others] attended a round table Sunday… The executives reportedly told Modi that India’s tough business climate and bureaucracy make it hard to operate there, but Cook and Dimon said afterwards the meeting was positive and productive.”

“Defense will likely be a big topic when Trump and Modi meet as India plans to spend $150 billion on its military. The Trump administration has reportedly authorized the sale of 22 General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones, valued at $22 billion, to India,” Rich reports. “Last week, Lockheed Martin agreed to send its Texas-based F-16 production to India, if it secures a major fighter deal from New Delhi.”

“Another topic on the table is the H-1B visa program, which Trump has put under review as part of his ‘”hire American buy American’ initiative,” Rich reports. “Modi reportedly will highlight the jobs created by Indian-Americans and could use Infosys, an Indian IT company that pledged to hire 10,000 Americans, as an example a two-way street of investment in hiring between the U.S. and India.”

