“With the government still using floppy disks and checking for Y2K compliance, the private sector’s creativity will help move the Trump administration past the turn of the century, presidential advisor Jared Kushner said Monday,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “Major technology executives met with Kushner to gather ideas for modernizing the government.”

“Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, helps lead the White House Office of American Innovation, which he said aims to bring “business sensibility” to the government,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘We will unleash the creativity of the private sector to provide citizen services in a way that has never happened before,’Kushner said.”

“Kushner said his efforts are not being stymied by bureaucracy. He added that he is working with employees on eliminating outdated, unsustainable policies and systems that are as much as 56 years old and have held back departments like the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Department. ‘By modernizing these systems we will meaningfully improve the lives of tens of millions of Americans,’ Kushner said,” Balakrishnan reports. “The government and Silicon Valley aim to work together despite the fact that technology leaders like Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt, for instance, have positioned themselves squarely against the administration on several issues.”

Read more in the full article here.