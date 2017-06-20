“Apple’s top executive asked President Donald Trump to show more compassion in his immigration policy and reassure immigrant workers in the technology community that they are welcome in the U.S.,” Will Racke reports for The Daily Caller. “Tim Cook, visiting the White House Monday along with fellow Silicon Valley power players, told Trump that the technology sector is “nervous” about the administration’s tough stance on immigration enforcement, CNBC reported.”

“Cook reportedly brought up the administration’s proposed travel ban, which he said could affect the families of some Apple employees, and the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the temporary amnesty for the children of illegal immigrants that Trump promised to cancel but has thus far kept in place,” Racke reports. “Between scheduled discussions over cloud computing and procurement systems, Cook implored Trump to soften his rhetoric on immigration issues.”

NEWS – Tim Cook told POTUS that the administration needed to show more heart on immigration issues, mentioned DACA, at tech CEO meeting 1/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2017

2/ Cook said tech employees are nervous and while they don't think the administration's intent is to make them feel targeted, they need … — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2017

3/ a clear signal. POTUS replied that what's needed is "comprehensive" immigration reform. No comment from Apple or White House so far. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2017

Racke reports, “[Cook] said technology employees need a ‘clear signal’ that they won’t be targeted by the administration’s immigration policies, New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman reported late Monday night”

Cook “has also publicly supported the continuation of the DACA, which Trump has maintained despite repeated promises to rescind program,” Racke reports. “Technology industry executives are also concerned with the future of the H-1B visa program, which allows American companies to hire foreign guest workers with advanced skills if they can’t find them domestically. Trump has called out firms that bring in foreign labor at lower salaries to replace U.S. employees, and in April he ordered the Departments of State, Justice, and Labor to suggest reforms to the H-1B system that will prevent the displacement of American workers.”

“Though Trump didn’t specifically address the H-1B visa program Monday, he did reassure the technology executives he wants to make sure that the U.S. immigration system benefits American technology companies,” Racke reports. “Trump echoed in those comments in his one-on-one asides with Cook, saying that Congress needs to work on “comprehensive” immigration reform.”

