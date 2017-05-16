“If you work at Apple’s One Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino as a computer programmer on an H-1B visa, you can can be paid as little as $52,229. That’s peanuts in Silicon Valley,” Patrick Thibodeau and Sharon Machlis report for Computerworld. “Average wages for a programmer in Santa Clara County are more than $93,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

“However, the U.S. government will approve visa applications for Silicon Valley programmers at $52,229 — and, in fact, did so for hundreds of potential visa holders at Apple alone,” Thibodeau and Machlis report. “To be clear, this doesn’t mean there are hundreds of programmers at Apple working for that paltry sum. Apple submitted a form to the U.S. saying it was planning on hiring 150 computer programmers beginning June 14 at this wage. But it’s not doing that.”

“Instead, this is a paperwork exercise by immigration attorneys to give an employer — in this case, Apple — maximum latitude with the H-1B laws,” Thibodeau and Machlis report. “Apple may not be paying low wages to H-1B workers, but it can pay low wages to visa workers if it wanted. This fact is at the heart of the H-1B battle.”

“The $52,229 computer programmer wage in Silicon Valley — as ridiculous as it may seem in an area where rents are well above $2,000/month — is allowed by law. This is something that President Donald Trump’s administration, and some in Congress, want to change. The administration wants to get rid of the H-1B lottery system and use wages and education instead as arbiters in the visa distribution,” Thibodeau and Machlis report. “Paying low wages is ‘violating the principle of the program, which is supposed to be a means for bringing in skilled labor,’ said a senior White House official at a recent background briefing.”

“Trump’s approach is not outside the mainstream,” Thibodeau and Machlis report. “The broad outlines of Trump’s plan — which call to move away from an random visa lottery and to raise wages — are ideas that have found support among some Democrats and Republicans.”

Read more in the full article here.