“President Donald Trump on Monday called for a ‘sweeping transformation of the federal government’s technology,’ beginning his push to update the dated inner workings of Washington that drew some praise — and then some public requests — from the top tech executives at Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft,” Tony Romm reports for Recode.

“After a day of meetings at the White House with those and other tech leaders — some of whom have been his fiercest corporate critics in the past — Trump admitted that the feds had to ‘catch up’ with the private sector,” Romm reports. “He said federal agencies had to deliver ‘dramatically better services to citizens,’ for example, while buying cheaper, more efficient technology and adopting ‘stronger protections from cyber attacks.'”

“The comments officially concluded the inaugural meeting of the White House’s American Technology Council, a new effort chartered by Trump in May to bring the lumbering federal bureaucracy into the digital age. The group has a broad mandate — converting paper-based forms into easy-to-use websites, for example, while helping the government buy better technology and take advantage of new tools like artificial intelligence,” Romm reports. “Apple CEO Tim Cook — who also acknowledged that the U.S. had much work to do to modernize — said Washington should make coding a requirement in schools.”



“Among the invitees Monday were the leaders of Adobe, Akamai, Amazon, Apple, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Qualcomm, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading investors, like Peter Thiel, who previously advised Trump during his presidential transition,” Romm reports. “Opening the day’s events, Jared Kushner — one of Trump’s top advisers — emphasized that the government’s tech troubles are legion.”

Much more in the full article here.