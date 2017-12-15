“Eight out of 10 phones sold in 2017 have been made locally, data from Counterpoint Research showed. Samsung Electronics assembles in India most of the handsets it sells in the country,” Kumar and Kalra report. “Apple currently only assembles its iPhone SE models in India and imports its others.”
“Tarun Pathak, an associate director at Counterpoint Research, said the government’s new tax notification, announced late on Thursday, will impact mobile phones companies heavily dependent on imports,” Kumar and Kalra report. “‘It will impact Apple the most as the company imports 88 percent of its devices into India,’ he said. ‘Either this will lead to increase in iPhone prices or force Apple to start assembling more in India.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Expect Apple’s assembly partners to increase assembly in India as the country is of utmost importance for Apple’s continued growth.
