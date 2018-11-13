“Chowdhary will join as Apple India head from January next year, the sources confirmed,” IANS reports. “The decision to hire Chowdhary is a testament to the fact that Apple is aiming for a really long-term growth in a price-sensitive market where Apple is an aspirational brand and usually bought by those who have high spending power or can go for older generation phones for affordability.”
“According to industry sources, Apple has roped in Chowdhary — who has a sound global as well as local knowledge of the industry — to get a bigger slice of a market that has nearly 450 million users and is one of the fastest growing, after China and the US,” IANS reports. “Apple India is currently under Michel Coulomb who took over from Sanjay Kaul in December last year.”
MacDailyNews Take: May Mr. Chowdhary hit the ground running for Apple in India!
