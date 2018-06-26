“Apple has started commercial production of the iPhone 6s in India since last week at the Bengaluru facility of its Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Wistron that has set up a new line for the handsets, two senior industry executives said ,” Writankar Mukherjee reports for The Economic Times. “The Cupertino-based maker of iPhones and Mac computers already makes iPhone SE since last May at the Wistron facility, which will now produce two iPhone models locally.”

“This will also mean any further change in import duties will exempt iPhone 6s from price increases the way iPhone SE was insulated when New Delhi raised taxes earlier this year,” Mukherjee reports. “This will help Apple consolidate its share in the mid-to-premium segment of the Indian smartphone market.”

“Apple has started evaluation on further expansion of local output, with another model likely to enter trials soon, the executives said,” Mukherjee reports. “Counterpoint said Apple’s share in the premium segment dipped in the January-March quarter due to a decline in shipments for iPhone 8 and X series, and the increase in duty on smartphones imported in completely built stage, which led to an increase in prices… The company had to raise prices by 6-7% earlier this year as the basic customs duty on smartphones was increased to 15% from 10% in December and again to 20% in February. The government in April further imposed a 10% customs duty on components like printed circuit boards populated with memory and chips, camera modules and connectors.”

