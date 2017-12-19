“According to Coulomb’s LinkedIn profile, he earlier led Apple’s operations in Middle East, Turkey and Africa before moving into Singapore last year as managing director for Apple in South Asia. Coulomb has been with the Apple since 2003,” IANS reports. “Kaul’s resignation comes at a time when Apple is trying to improve its sales numbers – including iPhone X – in the country.”
“‘Apple has been under pressure since the iPhone X launch as supply issues hampered its sales in India. Although we can’t link Kaul’s resignation with this yet but yes, the company has had sluggish sales in recent months,’ Jaipal Singh, senior analyst, IDC India, said,” IANS reports. “Apple introduced its much-awaited iPhone X in India on November 3 amid heavy demand but only a few from those who had pre-booked it in the first slot received their units as retailers and online players were handed over a thin supply… According to industry analysts, the waiting period was going to be at least five to seven weeks for those who didn’t book the device in the first slot.”
MacDailyNews Take: Can’t sell ’em, if you can’t make ’em.
More often than should be the case for the world’s richest, most profitable company, Apple succeeds in spite of itself.
