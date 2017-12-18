“Despite being featured heavily within Apple’s annual ‘Christmas Gift Ideas’ guide, to the horror of last-minute holiday shoppers Apple appears to [have] sold out of stock of AirPods in numerous countries around the world, with the company quoting early January as the next available date for deliveries,” Tom Sykes reports for The Apple Post.

“While stock may vary at Apple’s brick and mortar retail stores,” Sykes reports, “it’s likely stores are selling the last available stock in Apple’s inventory, with third-party retailers world-wide also marking the wireless accessories as unavailable.”

Sykes reports, “The sellout could be a sign that Apple is readying their updated AirPods charging case that was announced in September.”

Read more in the full article here.