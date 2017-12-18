“While stock may vary at Apple’s brick and mortar retail stores,” Sykes reports, “it’s likely stores are selling the last available stock in Apple’s inventory, with third-party retailers world-wide also marking the wireless accessories as unavailable.”
Sykes reports, “The sellout could be a sign that Apple is readying their updated AirPods charging case that was announced in September.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple will over-perform on AirPods delivery estimates as they did with iPhone X.
