“Smartphone makers, facing sputtering growth in the rest of the world, have looked to India to make up the difference. With 1.3 billion consumers, the country is the world’s biggest untapped tech market,” Newley Purnell and Tripp Mickle report for The Wall Street Journal. “Just 24% of Indians own smartphones, and the number of users is growing faster than in any other country, according to research firm eMarketer.”

“The number of iPhones shipped in India has fallen 40% so far this year compared with 2017, and Apple’s market share there has dropped to about 1% from about 2%, research firm Canalys estimates. The Cupertino, Calif., company posted revenues of $1.8 billion in India this fiscal year. That is less than half of what executives had once hoped to capture, said a person familiar with its targets,” Purnell and Mickle report. “‘It’s been a rout,’ said Ishan Dutt, an analyst at research firm Canalys.”

“More than 75% of the smartphones sold in the country cost less than $250 and 95% cost less than $500, analysts estimate,” Purnell and Mickle report. “Among Apple’s current lineup, its lowest-priced phone in India is the iPhone 7, which typically costs around $550. Older models the company has phased out are still available in India at lower prices, including the iPhone SE for about $250.”

Read more in the full article here.

Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]