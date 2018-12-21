“‘We are still talking to Apple. Negotiations are ongoing. If they agree, we will like them to set up offices in India as well. I am meeting Apple’s top leadership in Davos in early January,’ the minister told PTI in an interview,” PTI reports. “‘When their offer came two-three years back and today, the situation has changed for them as well as for us. So, it is a good time to meet and discuss and finalise,’ he added. When asked about tax and other concessions being demanded by the company, the minister said: ‘We can look into that.'”
Apple has “sought duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment and consumables for smartphone manufacturing and service/repair for a period of 15 years,” PTI reports. “The company also wanted relaxation in the mandated 30 percent local sourcing of components, besides reduction in customs duties on completely-knocked-down and semi-knocked- down units of devices that are to be assembled in the country.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully a deal can be stuck as it will result in more affordable Apple products for consumers in India!