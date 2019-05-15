“The new builds can be acquired by developers in the beta as an over-the-air update on devices already enrolled into the program, or through the Apple Developer Center,” Owen reports. “Public beta variants of each operating system normally surface a few days after the developer betas, and can be accessed from the Apple Beta Software Program website.”
Owen reports, “It is currently unclear what exactly users can expect to see in the latest betas, but release notes and testing of the new builds will take place shortly after they are issued.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: As always, only install beta software on non-production devices that are not mission critical. We strongly recommend installing on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac.