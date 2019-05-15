“After releasing iOS 12.3 and its other operating system updates to the public on Monday, Apple has restarted the beta testing process once more, this time issuing the first builds of iOS 12.4, tvOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3 and macOS 10.14.6 to developers for testing,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The new builds can be acquired by developers in the beta as an over-the-air update on devices already enrolled into the program, or through the Apple Developer Center,” Owen reports. “Public beta variants of each operating system normally surface a few days after the developer betas, and can be accessed from the Apple Beta Software Program website.”

Owen reports, “It is currently unclear what exactly users can expect to see in the latest betas, but release notes and testing of the new builds will take place shortly after they are issued.”

