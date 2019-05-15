This case may never make it to trial. Lovejoy writes. “Apple will not want its business model subjected to a court ruling. If a court rules that the plaintiffs are right, and Apple is acting as a monopoly, then there’s no telling where that may end. It would open the door to a government lawsuit that could ultimately determine how much commission Apple is allowed to charge.”
“Faced with that prospect, Apple may decide that the smarter move is to make the case go away by taking a small voluntary hit to its commission levels, and paying some modest amount in damages (that will be worth about half of nothing per consumer),” Lovejoy writes. “”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per usual with class action lawsuits, to the lawyers go the spoils.
We think the ultimate ending to this legal challenge will be that developers will be able to take payments in their apps without being forced to give Apple a cut or as much of a cut as today.
Companies that currently are large enough to work around Apple and send users to their own sites for payment include Amazon and Netflix. Apple will likely need to end this practice and allow all developers to allow users to subscribe to services, buy ebooks, etc. within their apps without a 15%-30% fee. A smaller fee may be tenable, as Apple does have costs to run the App Store, of course. — MacDailyNews, May 13, 2019
