“The Supreme Court this week ruled in the Apple App Store antitrust case, and Apple lost. The court ruled that the lawsuit could proceed in a lower court,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9oto5Mac. “The decision, however, was just a technical one. It didn’t address the merits of the antitrust lawsuit itself, but merely rejected Apple’s argument that the issue had nothing to do with consumers.”

This case may never make it to trial. Lovejoy writes. “Apple will not want its business model subjected to a court ruling. If a court rules that the plaintiffs are right, and Apple is acting as a monopoly, then there’s no telling where that may end. It would open the door to a government lawsuit that could ultimately determine how much commission Apple is allowed to charge.”

“Faced with that prospect, Apple may decide that the smarter move is to make the case go away by taking a small voluntary hit to its commission levels, and paying some modest amount in damages (that will be worth about half of nothing per consumer),” Lovejoy writes. “”

Read more in the full article here.