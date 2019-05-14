On Monday, “the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Apple, opening the door for a class action lawsuit against Apple related to the App Store,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup Ventures. “The suit will likely take many years to litigate and we expect it to result in a ruling favorable to Apple.”

“Here’s what an anti-competitive case against Apple will look like based on the origins of Apple v. Pepper: Apple only allows iPhone owners to purchase apps through the App Store, and the company takes a 30% cut of revenue generated from sales. Because that 30% cost is passed onto the consumer via higher prices rather than absorbed by the app developer, consumers are ‘overpaying’ for apps and digital goods,” Munster and Thompson write. “Basically, the claim is that Apple’s position as the owner of the App Store and Apple’s control of the device itself has led to anticompetitive practices.”

“We do not believe Apple is engaging in anticompetitive behavior. We see the necessity for Apple to charge developers to operate and maintain a platform and ecosystem,” Munster and Thompson write. “The benefits of a single party operating that platform for developers and, ultimately, consumers, include trust, safety, security, curation, and access to customers.”

