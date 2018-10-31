“A group of iPhone users had sued, saying the tech giant’s practice is anticompetitive,” Sellers reports. “Apple argued that users didn’t have standing to sue it because they purchased apps from developers, with Apple simply renting out space to those developers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Setting aside the security implications, the Ninth Circuit decision should be overturned simply because Apple’s App Store customers are the app developers, not the app consumers.
Apple owns the shopping mall. The developers pay Apple for space within. The end customer buys their apps from the developers. Indirect purchasers of goods or services along a supply chain cannot seek remedies over antitrust claims.
See Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois.
