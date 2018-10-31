“Apple on Monday again urged the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Ninth Circuit decision reviving an antitrust suit from app buyers accusing the tech giant of illegally monopolizing the iPhone, reports Law360,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“A group of iPhone users had sued, saying the tech giant’s practice is anticompetitive,” Sellers reports. “Apple argued that users didn’t have standing to sue it because they purchased apps from developers, with Apple simply renting out space to those developers.”

