“The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Apple’s fight against a class action suit alleging that the company violates antitrust laws in regards to how it assesses app store fees, and how it decides what is hosted on the App Store,” Stephen Silver repots for AppleInsider.

“The class suing believe Apple has engaged in anti-competitive behaviors in taking a cut from developers sale proceeds,” Silver reports. “Also at issue is whether companies like Apple can be sued under antitrust law over App Stores, with the plaintiffs potentially awarded treble damages because of the behavior.”

“The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals — which includes Apple’s headquarters area of Northern California — had ruled for the plaintiffs last year, leading Apple to appeal to the U.S Supreme Court,” Silver reports. “In the amicus brief, written by a group of lawyers led by Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco, the DOJ argues that the appeals court misapplied previous precedent.”

