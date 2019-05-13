“President Donald Trump’s latest appointee to the Supreme Court joined with liberal justices on Monday to green light a consumer class action accusing Apple (AAPL) of monpolizing the market for iPhone apps,” Erin Fuchs writes for Yahoo Finance. “That appointee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote the majority opinion holding that iPhone owners qualified as “direct purchasers” with the right to sue Apple for allegedly monopolizing the market for apps through its App Store.”

“‘We got an unexpected boost to antitrust enforcement from Justice Kavanaugh,’ says John Kirkwood, a professor of law at Seattle University School of Law and an adviser to the American Antitrust Institute,” Fuchs writes. “Kirkwood noted that Kavanaugh has in the past been pro-defendant in antitrust cases, as are many conservative judges. ‘He’s shaken things up here. He’s not a reliable vote with the other four conservatives,’ Kirkwood said. ‘There’s more chance of future antitrust enforcement victories.'”

“The dispute stems from Apple’s policy of charging a 30% commission fee on every single app sale and barring developers from selling their apps elsewhere. The iPhone consumers who sued claimed that Apple effectively passed that 30% fee onto consumers, who had no choice but to buy those apps on the App Store,” Fuchs writes. “While a lower court still has to decide the merits of the case, the stakes for Apple here are high since its App Store represents a major part of the services business that it’s increasingly relying on as iPhone sales slow down.”

