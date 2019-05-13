Hein reports, “This will allow some companies to get rid of the big terminals required to facilitate Apple Pay transactions.”
“Apple Pay boss Jennifer Bailey announced the upcoming feature at the TRANSACT conference this morning in Las Vegas,” Hein reports. “Bird scooters, Bonobos, and PayByPhone (the parking-meters app) are the first companies partnering with Apple on the initial rollout.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s no launch date, yet, so expect to hear more about Apple Pay NFC sticker support during WWDC 2019, June 3-7.
