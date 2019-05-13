“NFC support on the iPhone is about to get a lot more advanced real soon,” Buster Hein reports for Cult of Mac. “Apple revealed today that it is adding support for NFC stickers and tags that trigger Apple Pay for payment even if you don’t have the vendor’s app installed.”

Hein reports, “This will allow some companies to get rid of the big terminals required to facilitate Apple Pay transactions.”

“Apple Pay boss Jennifer Bailey announced the upcoming feature at the TRANSACT conference this morning in Las Vegas,” Hein reports. “Bird scooters, Bonobos, and PayByPhone (the parking-meters app) are the first companies partnering with Apple on the initial rollout.”

