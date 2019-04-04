“The new credit card is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Wallet, and includes plenty of perks, including cash back rewards without annual, late, or international fees,” Rivas reports. “On Thursday, HSBC’s Nigel Fletcher took a fresh look at the Apple Card. While the firm has Hold ratings on both Apple and Goldman Sachs, he’s optimistic about the ‘large potential captive target market,’ that could ultimately see half of Apple’s 146 million-strong adult installed U.S. user base adopt the card in the coming years.”
Rivas reports, “He’s estimating potential net income of $300 million the first year, climbing to $1.5 billion by year five.”
MacDailyNews Take: The results of our current poll speak volumes:
The biggest news of Apple’s “It’s Show Time” event, by far, was Apple Card.
What was our very first reaction to the physical Apple Card?
“Yes, we want that physical card. We’ll use the digital card via our Apple Watches whenever possible, of course (more cash back), but we want that titanium, laser-etched card!” – MacDailyNews, March 25, 2019<
Hundreds of millions of Apple users will have or have already had the same reaction. Apple is about to generate huge profits out of thin air.
Apple just revolutionized another industry with Apple Card. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2019
