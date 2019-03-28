“There’s a lot of fine print associated with the new Apple Card,” Clover reports, “so we’ve created this guide to provide details on what you can expect when it launches in the fall.”
“As with any other credit card, there is a credit limit for Apple Card that will vary from person to person. A better credit score means a higher credit limit, and credit limit also increases over time,” Clover reports. “Apple says Apple Card will offer an APR between 13.24 percent and 24.24 percent based on your credit score.”
“A wide APR range like this means Apple will be making this card available to most people, even those with less than stellar credit scores,” Clover reports. “There are tools built into the Wallet app to encourage you to pay off your balance quicker to avoid interest fees.”
MacDailyNews Take: The wait for “this summer” is going to be interminable. We want our Apple Cards now!
Apple just revolutionized another industry with Apple Card. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2019
Pay it off each month and the APR is meaningless; there is no debt, just free money!
