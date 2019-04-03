“Apple Card has fixed all of this — although it’s chiefly done it by taking the actual card out of the equation as much as possible,” Gallagher writes. “There is the titanium Apple Card and you will get that if you sign up for the credit card and are approved. However, Apple is doing all it can to get you instead using Apple Card via Apple Pay on your iPhone, Apple Watch or, increasingly, online and on your Mac.”
“With no number on the card, it could be tricky when you’re ordering pizza over the phone and are asked for one. It’s the same when you’re buying from an online store that doesn’t accept Apple Pay and have to provide a number. While Apple Card is already known for being the credit card without a number, though, the truth is that it has many of them. The number in the magnetic stripe on the physical card might be thought of as your actual credit card number, but the Wallet app will show you a different, virtual number,” Gallagher writes. “When an online store needs a number and a confirmation code, the three digits from the back of the card, you can read these virtual ones off the Wallet app and they will work just fine.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card is going to be a huge hit!
Apple Card is going to save everyone a lot of frustration, time, and money. It’s even going to generate money for users and for Apple alike!
The biggest news of Apple’s “It’s Show Time” event, by far, was Apple Card.
What was our very first reaction to the physical Apple Card?
“Yes, we want that physical card. We’ll use the digital card via our Apple Watches whenever possible, of course (more cash back), but we want that titanium, laser-etched card!” – MacDailyNews, March 25, 2019<
Hundreds of millions of Apple users will have or have already had the same reaction. Apple is about to generate huge profits out of thin air.
Apple just revolutionized another industry with Apple Card. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2019
