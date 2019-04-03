“We’ve had credit cards for decades and yet we’re still stuck phoning the bank if they get stolen. We’re still in a bind if we believe the card’s been stolen but we find it —after we’ve cancelled it,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “And just in general use, we are forever having to tell or show people the long number on the front and then the last three or four digits from the back.”

“Apple Card has fixed all of this — although it’s chiefly done it by taking the actual card out of the equation as much as possible,” Gallagher writes. “There is the titanium Apple Card and you will get that if you sign up for the credit card and are approved. However, Apple is doing all it can to get you instead using Apple Card via Apple Pay on your iPhone, Apple Watch or, increasingly, online and on your Mac.”



“With no number on the card, it could be tricky when you’re ordering pizza over the phone and are asked for one. It’s the same when you’re buying from an online store that doesn’t accept Apple Pay and have to provide a number. While Apple Card is already known for being the credit card without a number, though, the truth is that it has many of them. The number in the magnetic stripe on the physical card might be thought of as your actual credit card number, but the Wallet app will show you a different, virtual number,” Gallagher writes. “When an online store needs a number and a confirmation code, the three digits from the back of the card, you can read these virtual ones off the Wallet app and they will work just fine.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.