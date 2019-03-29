‘Forty-two percent of iPhone users are ‘extremely interested’ in applying for Apple Card,” Toplin and Green report. “Additionally, just below 15% of respondents show no interest at all, pointing to the product’s broad appeal ahead of its planned launch this summer.”
MacDailyNews Take: The stragglers will awaken soon enough.
“Nearly 8 in 10 customers would be more likely to pay with their phones if they had Apple Card,” Toplin and Green report. “With half of respondents saying they’d be “much more likely” to pay with Apple Pay if they had Apple Card, it looks like it could be a powerful driver of mobile payments.”
“Thirty-one percent of respondents found the card’s lack of fees — including annual, late, and international fees — as its most compelling driver, surprisingly beating out rewards, which are typicallymost important to customers,” Toplin and Green report. “Apple Card is one of the only entirely fee-free cards on the market, which could be driving up interest among younger or debt-averse customers who weren’t previously sure they could afford a credit card.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Card is going to save everyone a lot of frustration, time, and money. It’s even going to generate money for users and for Apple alike!
The biggest news of Apple’s “It’s Show Time” event, by far, was Apple Card.
What was our very first reaction to the physical Apple Card?
"Yes, we want that physical card. We'll use the digital card via our Apple Watches whenever possible, of course (more cash back), but we want that titanium, laser-etched card!" – MacDailyNews, March 25, 2019
Hundreds of millions of Apple users will have or have already had the same reaction. Apple is about to generate huge profits out of thin air.
Apple just revolutionized another industry with Apple Card. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2019
