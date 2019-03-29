“A large segment of iPhone users find the newly unveiled Apple Card attractive, according to an informal survey of Business Insider readers from Business Insider Intelligence,” Jaime Toplin and Rachel Green report for Business Insider.

‘Forty-two percent of iPhone users are ‘extremely interested’ in applying for Apple Card,” Toplin and Green report. “Additionally, just below 15% of respondents show no interest at all, pointing to the product’s broad appeal ahead of its planned launch this summer.”

MacDailyNews Take: The stragglers will awaken soon enough.

“Nearly 8 in 10 customers would be more likely to pay with their phones if they had Apple Card,” Toplin and Green report. “With half of respondents saying they’d be “much more likely” to pay with Apple Pay if they had Apple Card, it looks like it could be a powerful driver of mobile payments.”



“Thirty-one percent of respondents found the card’s lack of fees — including annual, late, and international fees — as its most compelling driver, surprisingly beating out rewards, which are typicallymost important to customers,” Toplin and Green report. “Apple Card is one of the only entirely fee-free cards on the market, which could be driving up interest among younger or debt-averse customers who weren’t previously sure they could afford a credit card.”

