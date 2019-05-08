“Bailey shared this information during her keynote speech delivered at the ETA’s TRANSACT industry event,” Evans writes. “Bailey told us that retailers, including Dairy Queen, Bonobos, Panera Bread, Yogurtland, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Dave & Buster’s, Caribou Coffee plus Bird and PayByPhone are all working on pilot schemes that use Apple’s Core NFC tag reading capabilities for new services.”
“Retailers are working on other ways to deploy the tech,” Evans writes, “including things like wireless card payments at traffic meters and in-store NFC tags that let customer try items in the shop and then order them for shipment to their homes later.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s to making it even easier to collect everything within and use Wallet on iPhones and Apple Watch!
Now, can “this summer” just get here so we can get our Apple Cards, please?! (Many are going to be shocked at the huge success that Apple Card will have right out of the gate!)
