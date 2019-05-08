“Apple’s VP Internet Services, Jennifer Bailey recently confirmed Apple is working with U.S. retailers to make it much easier for iPhone users to enroll in retailer’s loyalty programs using NFC on iOS smartphones,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“Bailey shared this information during her keynote speech delivered at the ETA’s TRANSACT industry event,” Evans writes. “Bailey told us that retailers, including Dairy Queen, Bonobos, Panera Bread, Yogurtland, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Dave & Buster’s, Caribou Coffee plus Bird and PayByPhone are all working on pilot schemes that use Apple’s Core NFC tag reading capabilities for new services.”

“Retailers are working on other ways to deploy the tech,” Evans writes, “including things like wireless card payments at traffic meters and in-store NFC tags that let customer try items in the shop and then order them for shipment to their homes later.”

