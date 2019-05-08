“It’s now reported that a second car manufacturer may be following BMW’s example,” Lovejoy reports. “Motor1 this week suggested that Toyota might opt for the same approach with the new Supra.”
Lovejoy reports, “Given the overall running cost of a new car, it seems unlikely that many would let a small annual subscription for CarPlay influence their choice of brand, but that kind of nickel-and-diming does seem to have the potential to damage a car company’s brand image.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly a nickel-and-diming approach, but it would hardly dissuade the vast majority BMW owners from buying their next BMW. Whether BMW charging for something that should be free puts off prospective first-time BMW buyers is another story.
Note also, that BMW does not even offer Android Auto likely because they know they couldn’t charge extra for it as the the types who settle for Android wouldn’t pay for it (nor are they buying BMWs). No sense offering that which would never be used.
