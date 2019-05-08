“BMW made a controversial move last year, implementing an annual CarPlay subscription,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “Instead of a one-off option payment of $300, it made CarPlay a free option in the first year, but then charged $80/year to keep it active.”

“It’s now reported that a second car manufacturer may be following BMW’s example,” Lovejoy reports. “Motor1 this week suggested that Toyota might opt for the same approach with the new Supra.”

Lovejoy reports, “Given the overall running cost of a new car, it seems unlikely that many would let a small annual subscription for CarPlay influence their choice of brand, but that kind of nickel-and-diming does seem to have the potential to damage a car company’s brand image.”

Read more in the full article here.