“After the technology made its debut at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, Alpine has now put the iLX-107 on sale, which is the first Apple CarPlay receiver with support for wireless connectivity,” Agence France-Presse reports.

“So, if your car’s audio system doesn’t support CarPlay but you use an iPhone,” AFP reports, “you no longer have to wait for your manufacturer to do an update or buy another car to enjoy the full level of connectivity.”

“The Alpine iLX-107 receiver is compatible with the iPhone 5 onwards, and allows CarPlay to be accessed through the touch screen as well as by Siri voice control,” AFP reports. “The best thing is that there’s no need to connect a cable as the receiver simply connects your phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.”

