“Toyota has famously avoided Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two in-car software platforms that bring the functionality and feel of a smartphone to the vehicle’s central screen,” Kirsten Korosec reports for Fortune. “But Toyota appears to be a holdout no more. At least for the upcoming 2019 Toyota Avalon.”

“The new Avalon, the flagship of Toyota’s portfolio, was unveiled Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit,” Korosec reports. “Unlike other Toyota vehicles, this one was designed and manufactured in the United States. The 2019 Toyota Avalon will come in four grades: the athletic and all-new XSE, the Touring, the more opulent XLE, and Limited. Hybrid versions are available in the XLE, Limited, and XSE grades. And all come standard with Apple Carplay.”

“Toyota made no mention of adding Android Auto however,” Korosec reports. “Meaning Google won’t be part of the automaker’s ecosystem just yet—if ever.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Your long wait in the wilderness is almost over, Toyota drivers!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Kat81inTX” for the heads up.]