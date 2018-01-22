“CarPlay is Apple’s driver-friendly interface for Maps, Messages, Music, and more. Through partnership deals with major manufacturers, CarPlay get embedded in automobile infortainment centers and then syncs over Lightning or Wi-Fi with our iPhones. There’s a small licensing fee involved for the technology, but CarPlay is essentially free,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “So, of course, BMW wants to charge customers $80 a year for it.”

“There have been calls for Apple to yank BMW’s license or otherwise intervene to stop the jackassary being perpetrated under one of its brands,” Ritchie writes. “I’d like to see something simpler and more flexible: I’d like to see Apple make CarPlay available directly in iOS.”

Ritchie writes, “You should be able to take an iPhone — or iPad, if you want something bigger — and mount it on your dashboard, and have it go into CarPlay-style interface mode.”

