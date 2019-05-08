“SAP and Apple are working together to help businesses build applications that use Apple’s machine learning and augmented reality technologies,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Since entering into a business app development partnership with Apple in 2016, SAP itself has become an increasingly Apple-based business with around 100,000 Apple devices in use across the company.”

“That’s a revealing statistic, given Cook’s admission: ‘When Apple was at its lowest in 97/98, we turned to SAP for the infrastructure of Apple and it was a key catalyst enabling us to turn the company around,'” Evans writes. “It’s also a statistic that shows how Apple’s focus on delivering best in class consumer experiences has impacted enterprise technology.”

“The partnership comes at a critical juncture in enterprise technology evolution,” Evans writes. “Not only do 87 percent of businesses plan to expand their app portfolios across the next 12-months, but 76 percent of business transactions already touch an SAP system – and 98 percent of Fortune 500 firms are already using iOS devices.”

