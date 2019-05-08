“That’s a revealing statistic, given Cook’s admission: ‘When Apple was at its lowest in 97/98, we turned to SAP for the infrastructure of Apple and it was a key catalyst enabling us to turn the company around,'” Evans writes. “It’s also a statistic that shows how Apple’s focus on delivering best in class consumer experiences has impacted enterprise technology.”
“The partnership comes at a critical juncture in enterprise technology evolution,” Evans writes. “Not only do 87 percent of businesses plan to expand their app portfolios across the next 12-months, but 76 percent of business transactions already touch an SAP system – and 98 percent of Fortune 500 firms are already using iOS devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart businesses equip their employees with Apple Macs, iPhones, and iPads!
SEE ALSO:
Apple teams up with SAP to help clients develop business apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone – May 7, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook touts enterprise augmented reality – May 7, 2019
Apple hires tech team from data science startup SVDS in enterprise play – January 19, 2018
Apple is getting very, very serious about enterprise IT – January 15, 2018
Mac sales jump highlights purchasing pattern change; ‘great traction in the enterprise market’ seen – November 7, 2017
General Electric to offer Apple Macs to 330,000 employees as company standardizes on iOS for mobile – October 23, 2017
Enterprise use of Apple Macs primed to expand ‘exponentially’ – September 6, 2017
Microsoft’s Windows is doomed – September 1, 2017