“‘This performance was fueled primarily by great demand for MacBook Pro,’ said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, [last week]. ‘[And] we are also seeing great traction for Mac in the enterprise market, with all-time record customer purchases in fiscal year 2017,'” Keizer writes. “IDC Research Director Linn Huang [said] ‘The biggest grievances were that Apple had allowed their product line to get stale. The notebooks had been refreshed six or seven years earlier, but then just an Intel [processor] refresh every single year.’ Those soft quarters and the lack of a product line reboot led many in the industry to question Apple’s commitment to the Mac, a reasonable inquiry when the iPhone accounted for as much as 68% of the company’s revenues during that time.”
“‘When Apple refreshed their MacBook line-up, it did well, but not alarmingly well,’ Huang said, referring to the October 2016 revamp, which included price increases to account for the new TouchBar,” Keizer writes. “The immediate response to that refresh was subdued, with the following quarter showing just a 1.2% year-over-year increase in unit sales. ‘Now I think what’s happened is that [Apple’s Macs have] been building momentum, and that’s finally started to translate into sales,’ Huang said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Behold, the indomitable Macintosh!
Apple did their best, but then they woke up, because “about the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things.”
SEE ALSO:
General Electric to offer Apple Macs to 330,000 employees as company standardizes on iOS for mobile – October 23, 2017
Enterprise use of Apple Macs primed to expand ‘exponentially’ – September 6, 2017
Microsoft’s Windows is doomed – September 1, 2017
The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
Steve Jobs’ plan to take back the personal computing business from Microsoft proceeding apace – December 7, 2009
Steve Jobs: ‘Apple’s goal is to stand at the intersection of technology and the humanities’ – October 18, 2005
Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ ultimate goal: ‘to take back the computer business from Microsoft’ – June 16, 2005