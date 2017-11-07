“Apple last week said it sold a record number of Macs for a September quarter,” Gregg Keizer writes for Computerworld. “‘The Mac…had its best year ever, with the highest annual Mac revenue in Apple’s history,’ said CEO Tim Cook in prepared remarks during a Nov. 2 call with Wall Street analysts. Apple recorded revenue of $25.8 billion from Mac sales in its fiscal 2017, which ended Sept. 30. Mac unit sales of nearly 5.4 million bested both industry and financial analysts’ expectations. Unit sales were up 10.2% over the same quarter in 2016, and the Mac’s ASP, or “average selling price,” jumped to $1,331, a year-over-year rise of $156, for an increase of 13.3%.”

“‘This performance was fueled primarily by great demand for MacBook Pro,’ said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, [last week]. ‘[And] we are also seeing great traction for Mac in the enterprise market, with all-time record customer purchases in fiscal year 2017,'” Keizer writes. “IDC Research Director Linn Huang [said] ‘The biggest grievances were that Apple had allowed their product line to get stale. The notebooks had been refreshed six or seven years earlier, but then just an Intel [processor] refresh every single year.’ Those soft quarters and the lack of a product line reboot led many in the industry to question Apple’s commitment to the Mac, a reasonable inquiry when the iPhone accounted for as much as 68% of the company’s revenues during that time.”



“‘When Apple refreshed their MacBook line-up, it did well, but not alarmingly well,’ Huang said, referring to the October 2016 revamp, which included price increases to account for the new TouchBar,” Keizer writes. “The immediate response to that refresh was subdued, with the following quarter showing just a 1.2% year-over-year increase in unit sales. ‘Now I think what’s happened is that [Apple’s Macs have] been building momentum, and that’s finally started to translate into sales,’ Huang said.”

