“MobileIron today introduced the latest edition of its MDM solution for enterprise IT, bringing in support for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “I exchanged some thoughts with the company’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Ojas Rege, who shared his insights into Apple’s growing grip on enterprise IT, which he called a ‘night and day transformation from 2010 to now.'”

“The story of Apple’s growing grip on enterprise markets begins with BYOD and iOS, but driven by cost and TCO advantages, macOS is now also seeing wider adoption,” Evans writes. “Apple meanwhile continues to build strong partnerships across the existing enterprise ecosystem, while survey after survey show that where its products are deployed by enterprises, businesses see employee satisfaction, usage and productivity benefits.”

“With millions of unsupported computers requiring immediate replacement, the signs are that Mac use in enterprise IT may soon reach a fresh renaissance. ‘Our anecdotal data indicates that companies are on the verge of expanding their Mac deployments substantially,” said Rege, “which seems consistent with what we’ve heard from the industry analyst community,'” Evans writes. “Apple also has another advantage. The incoming employee base already puts its faith in Mac. ‘Most of our customers have Macs and what they’ve told us is that the new generation of employees – millennials – all want Macs,’ says Rege. His anecdotal claim is supported by the evidence…”

