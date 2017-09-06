“The story of Apple’s growing grip on enterprise markets begins with BYOD and iOS, but driven by cost and TCO advantages, macOS is now also seeing wider adoption,” Evans writes. “Apple meanwhile continues to build strong partnerships across the existing enterprise ecosystem, while survey after survey show that where its products are deployed by enterprises, businesses see employee satisfaction, usage and productivity benefits.”
“With millions of unsupported computers requiring immediate replacement, the signs are that Mac use in enterprise IT may soon reach a fresh renaissance. ‘Our anecdotal data indicates that companies are on the verge of expanding their Mac deployments substantially,” said Rege, “which seems consistent with what we’ve heard from the industry analyst community,'” Evans writes. “Apple also has another advantage. The incoming employee base already puts its faith in Mac. ‘Most of our customers have Macs and what they’ve told us is that the new generation of employees – millennials – all want Macs,’ says Rege. His anecdotal claim is supported by the evidence…”
MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft had it nearly completely stolen, but, thanks to them karmically putting the salesman in charge and thereby blowing it, personal computing is finally being returned to its rightful owner.
Microsoft never had the humanities in its DNA. Even when they saw the Mac, they couldn’t copy it well. They totally didn’t get it. — Steve Jobs
I have my own theory about why the decline happens at companies like… Microsoft. The company does a great job, innovates and becomes a monopoly or close to it in some field, and then the quality of the product becomes less important. The [company] starts valuing the great salesmen, because they’re the ones who can move the needle on revenues, not the product engineers and designers. So the salespeople end up running the company. — Steve Jobs
